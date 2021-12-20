O’Driscoll puts in five-star display

HOSTS Henley Town eased to a landslide victory in their penultimate Thames Valley Counties Women’s League Development match of the year at home to Easington Sports Ladies on Sunday.

Henley started strongly with breaks forward for Hill, Price and Palmer early on, challenging Easington’s defence with some early chances.

A searching ball into the box after 12 minutes found the right foot of Price who calmly fired home.

Easington did manage to break through once or twice with a shot from outside the box, narrowly missing the top bar but other attempts were kept out by Henley’s defence.

Newcomer Ali Hannigan played with determination on the left while Tomminey’s right-wing crosses led to Hill having two chances at goal from the edge of the 18-yard box.

A corner taken by Hill eventually led to her scoring on the follow-up to make it 2-0 on 34 minutes.

Henley continued to drive forward with O’Driscoll and Hill leading the charge in the Henley attack, Carter and Rogers pressing high and finding space to feed balls through.

Houghton stepping up from her right back position to ably assist O’Driscoll for the third. Two more goals in quick succession from Hill and O’Driscoll saw Henley lead 5-0 at half-time.

The second half started as the first half ended, with more goals for Henley, as Hill skilfully swerved three Easington players in the centre to take a left-footed shot finding the back of the net.

A long ball in from Rogers set up O’Driscoll to complete her hat-trick.

After several months out through injury goalkeeper West returned off the substitutes bench for Henley in an on-field role and she soon found the back of the net after dummying a defender and firing home.

Goals now came thick and fast for Henley with Rogers making the score sheet after an unconventional chest-in from an O’Driscoll cross and Price brought home a second goal after a through ball from Palmer.

Tominey’s swift play on the left kept drawing her in for chances and after 70 minutes she found the back of the net only to be denied with a late offside call.

O’Driscoll intercepted the goalkeeper’s free kick with time to set up a top left corner goal.

Moments later Henley score again with another goal for O’Driscoll aided by a swift pass in from Hill. The favour to be returned as Hill scored her fourth goal of the match from a swinging cross in to the 18-yard box from O’Driscoll.

With time almost up, a final corner for Henley was taken by Hill and slotted past the Easington goalkeeper on the front post by Palmer.