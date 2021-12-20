Woodcote make cup progress

WOODCOTE progressed to the semi-finals of the Oxfordshire Intermediate Cup last Saturday in a match which finished almost in darkness with the villagers winning on penalties.

Toby Nowell was lively in the Woodcote attack and early on went close in a one-on-one with the keeper and then late in the half had the ball in the net only for Joe Webber to be flagged offside in the build-up.

Woodcote started the second half with 10 men after James Worsfold was sin-binned for a remark to the referee, but they continued to attack and, after Alec Curtis had gone close with a header, the deadlock was broken on the hour mark when Ben Rusher scored with a volley from the edge of the box.

On 80 minutes Woodcote had a goal ruled out for offside. Banbury pushed forward again in search of the equaliser and their cause was aided when Ryan Corbett was sin-binned. This time the numerical advantage proved decisive as Banbury made it 1-1 after a slick passing move.

The chances of a Woodcote win were diminished when Curtis received a second yellow card leaving them to play the remainder of the match with 10 men.

As the game went into added time a push in the box gave Woodcote a penalty, but Frank Dillon’s spot kick was pushed out by the keeper to Nowell whose goal-bound header was headed over the bar by a defender.

In the gathering gloom, the referee decided on five minutes each way, but in the first period a nasty knee injury suffered by Will Thomas caused a stoppage in play of around 20 minutes.

Extra time ended with no further score so the tie went to a penalty shoot-out. Banbury’s first penalty failed to count as Keiron Mason dived to his left to make an outstanding save. Four Woodcote penalty-takers — Nowell, Dillon, Corbett and Rusher — finished emphatically and with Banbury missing a second spot kick the shootout was won 4-2.