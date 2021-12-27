Webber nets brace for villagers

WOODCOTE avenged one of only two league defeats in the Hellenic Division 2 East on Saturday when they entertained Thame United A.

From the start, the home side tore into their opponents with pace, forcing an early save from Sam Green’s header.

An early lead came after five minutes when Toby Nowell converted from Joe Webber’s pull-back. Nowell soon had another opportunity but shot narrowly wide.

After 20 minutes Woodcote increased their lead thanks to Joe Webber’s shot from a narrow angle. Webber did well to stay on his feet after a tackle which might have won a penalty.

The home side looked well on their way to a comfortable win when in added time at the end of the first half Thame pulled a goal back, with almost their first shot of the match, after a defensive mix-up.

The visitors, sensing an opportunity to get back into the game, started the second half strongly, but six minutes into the half Woodcote increased their lead to 3-1 when Webber finished off a good move from Mike Mattimore’s accurate pass.

After that, the Woodcote defence was rarely troubled and the home side might have added to their lead with James Worsfold going close on a couple of occasions and the Thame keeper making a couple of smart saves.

This was a very good team performance to end the year on and leaves Woodcote in third place behind Watlington and Thame but with games in-hand on both and a far superior goal difference.