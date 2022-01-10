Dillon wraps up scoring

WOODCOTE thrilled their big Bank Holiday crowd with a convincing win against a spirited and capable Beaconsfield side on Saturday in their Hellenic League Division 2 East encounter.

After a bright start by the away team, it was Woodcote who broke the deadlock after 12 minutes, the scorer Joe Webber, the provider Toby Nowell, after a flowing move also involving Frank Dillon and Ben Rusher.

It was 2-0 after 20 minutes. Nowell and Webber reversed roles with Webber’s pass finding Nowell and the striker providing an emphatic finish in the top corner.

The home side had a number of opportunities to increase their lead before half-time with Nowell going close on a couple of occasions.

The second-half was only four minutes old when Woodcote made it 3-0 with Nowell racing on to a through ball from Ryan Corbett and leaving a defender and goalkeeper sprawling before coolly slotting home.

Beaconsfield briefly rallied after this, but found the impressive Woodcote defence impossible to breach. The fourth goal came after 75 minutes with Webber scoring his second of the day, hammering home after a poor defensive clearance.

The scoring was wrapped-up after 85 minutes with substitute Jake Dillon firing home after he had dispossessed a defender.

A late flurry from Beaconsfield saw keeper Mark Pearson in action on a couple of occasions to make good saves.

• LEAGUE leaders WATLINGTON TOWN were held to a 1-1 home draw against CHALFONT WASPS. Dan Sefton was on target for the hosts.