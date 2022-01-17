Morgan and Lock at the double as Henley hit top spot

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U17s got 2022 off to a winning start as they defeated visitors SPENCERS WOOD TONRADOS U17s 7-2 last Saturday.

Henley welcomed back Charlie Graham following a four-month injury layoff and unlike previous meetings between the two teams, the home side dominated from start to finish.

Danny McAllister chipped in with two assists and good goals from Luke Morgan (two), Theo Lock (two), Jack Carter, Harry Blumire and a first ever goal for the Hurricanes from Eddie Pratt sealed the win.

The result put the Hurricanes top of Division 3 in the East Berks Alliance League.