Douglas nets treble as Town maintain undefeated record

HENLEY TOWN remain unbeaten in Division 1 following a 6-2 win against WESTWOOD WANDERERS RESERVES last Saturday in a game that was switched to the visitors’ ground as the Triangle Ground was unplayable.

On a wet pitch, Town started well with Lucas Pestana firing home from 20 yards to register his first goal for the club. A second was added on 20 minutes when Charlie Douglas rounded the keeper and slotted home.

Westwood came back into the game and scored with a fine 30 yard effort that gave keeper Isaac Aitchison no chance. Aitchison went off injured soon after with midfielder Dan York taking his place in goal.

A change of formation to protect the new keeper resulted in Henley increasing their lead before half time with a header from Douglas.

Town took control in the second half and added a fourth goal from Harry Geyton.

Westwood pulled a goal back against the run of play before further goals were added by Douglas to complete his hat-trick, and a last minute strike from Will Churchward.

GORING UNITED let a one goal half-time lead slip as they went down to a 4-2 defeat at SB PHONEIX.

Daniel Wallace put the visitors ahead after 20 minutes. However, in the second half the hosts hit back with four goals before Matthew Hayden netted his side’s second of the game two minutes from time.

Elsewhere in the division, ROTHERFIELD UNITED recorded their fourth win of the season as they triumphed 2-1 at TADLEY CALLEVA RESERVES.

Aaron Attfield put the visitors ahead in the first half before Kane Bateman added a second after 55 minutes. United had to play out the last eight minutes of the match with 10 men after Attfield received a straight red card.

In Division 2 promotion chasing HAMBLEDEN ran out 3-1 winners away at MAIDENHEAD TOWN A.

Playing on the hosts’ 3G pitch, Hambleden went close to taking the lead through a Jonny Openshaw effort early on. Midway through the first half a mix-up in the visitors’ defence led to the home side taking the lead.

Just before half-time Louis Drake saw an effort go narrowly wide.

On 55 minutes Hambleden drew level when a one-two between Josh Lewis and Drake led to a through ball played in to Liam Painter whose long range shot found the back of the net following a slight deflection.

Following a succession of corners Hambleden took the lead on the hour mark after Jordan Ridgley’s effort was cleared off the line and Nick Ellis was quickest to react.

On 75 minutes Alex Harris White played the ball out of defence and found Drake whose through ball set up Lewis to fire home from 25 yards out.

In Division 3, GORING UNITED RESERVES ran out comfortable 4-0 winners in their home clash with SB PHOENIX A.

Jonathan Nicholas put the hosts 1-0 up at half-time with Chris Allan, Alex Fletcher and Jack Read-Wilson all adding their names to the score sheet in the second half.

HENLEY TOWN DEVEOPMENT remain top of Division 4 despite losing their first match of the season 6-4 at FINCHAMPSTEAD DEVELOPMENT. Hugh Barklem, Guy Brown, Fred Kirby and Oscar Wiseman were all on target for the visitors.