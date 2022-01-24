Hat-trick hero Taylor maintains rich vein of scoring form for Emmer Green

EMMER GREEN got the year off to a winning start as they beat visitors GC UNITED 3-1 in their Division 1 clash.

The home side started brightly and took the lead when Luke Potter’s header from a corner was cleared off the line. Dylan Wicks thought he got a touch but Potter was quickest to react to the rebound to put Emmer Green 1-0 up.

Emmer Green doubled their lead with a fine team goal which started with goalkeeper Phil Brown and ended with Jack Drinkwater slotting home from close range to put them 2-0 up.

In the second half Emmer Green put the game to bed when Lewis Jenkins’ cross was put on a plate for Charlie Cooper to prod home.

GC United scored a consolation goal late in the game.

Division 2 league leaders GORING UNITED ran out comfortable 5-0 winners at home against PANGBOURNE. Goring started the game keeping possession well and were creating a few chances, against a well organised visiting side.

The breakthrough for Goring came on 30 minutes with a clever pass from Ed Adrill to Andy Taylor, who finished in off the post. Goring remained on top but couldn’t add further goals in the first half.

In the second half Goring added a second from an Andy Taylor corner, with Calvin Nicholson heading home.

Nicholson then turned supplier for the third goal, with a flowing passing move resulting in Ed Ardill finishing well.

Taylor then scored two more goals in the closing stages to kill the game off and complete his second hat-trick in two weeks.