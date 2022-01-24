Horder wraps up scoring as villagers hit top spot

WARGRAVE took a share of the spoils from their home clash with MARLOW UNITED in the Premier Division as the two sides battled out a 3-3 draw.

Joe Wigmore netted twice for the hosts whilst Dan Patterson also got his name on the scoresheet at the Recreation Ground.

In Division 1 GORING UNITED ran out 2-0 winners away at ROTHERFIELD UNITED.

The visitors dominated the first half retaining possession well and limiting Rotherfield to sporadic breaks which were well dealt with by a solid Goring back four.

Rotherfield started the second half well and produced a couple of half chances but they failed to trouble Matt Trimmings in the Goring goal.

Eventually the deadlock was broken when Ed Ardill cut inside on to his weaker left foot and hit a low 20-yard effort inside the post.

A second goal followed when a pinpoint 30 yard pass from Oli Rayner was well controlled by Matt Hayden who gave O’Brien the chance to atone for his earlier miss with a close range finish.

The rest of the game passed uneventfully other than a goal-line clearance from Rayner who hooked the ball away from under the bar when all looked lost, after Trimmings had been lobbed.

HAMBLEDEN moved to the top of Division 2 following a 7-0 home win against SLOUGH HEATING LAURENCIANS RESERVES.

With regular goalkeeper Manuel Pinto being unavailable after being involved in a car crash during the week, Hambleden brought in Stefan Bloyce from Prestwood, with the shot-stopper putting in a calm and assured performance to keep a clean sheet on his debut. On 15 minutes the visitors took the lead when a long throw caused havoc in the home defence with the ball being flicked on by Jordan Ridgley for Richard Vallis to tap home. Soon after Jonny Openshaw doubled his side’s lead with a long-range effort.

Alex Harris-White made it 3-0 with a tap-in at the back post after the ball was once again flicked on by Ridgley.

Just before half-time Liam Painter was brought down in the penalty area and stepped up to score the resulting spot kick.

In the second half the home side reorganised their side and had more of the game but it was Hambleden who increased their lead when a Louis Walsh corner was headed home by Louis Drake.

Drake then made a break down the left hand side and played the ball to Nathan Horder who set up Nick Ellis to make it 6-0. Ellis then turned provider for the final goal, setting up Horder to score from close range.

In Division 3 GORING UNITED RESERVES made it two wins on the bounce as they beat visitors ROBERTSWOOD 4-2.

Goring were pinned back for the early stages and went behind following a long throw-in that was headed home by a Robertswood defender. In the second half Goring were in the ascendancy for large periods. The impressive Alex Halsey latched on to a through ball from midfield and cut back on to his left foot before firing a shot into the bottom left corner to bring the scores level.

Goring took the lead following a long free kick from skipper Alex Fletcher which was rifled in at the back post by Dan Carter.

The home side quickly added a third after Jon Nicholas reacted quickest after a good save from the Robertswood keeper to slot home.

The fourth was added when substitute Jamie Taylor chanced his arm from distance and the keeper allowed the ball to squirm underneath him.

Robertswood pulled a goal back following an attacking move late in the game.

Elsewhere in the division, HAMBLEDEN RESERVES went down to a 10-1 defeat away at READING CITY DEVELOPMENT. Adam Palmer netted a consolation goal for the visitors two minutes from time.

Division 4 league leaders HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT returned to winning ways with a 5-0 away triumph at PANGBOURNE DEVELOPMENT.

On a heavy wet pitch Town created numerous chances from the start but didn’t open the scoring until the 25th minute with Hugh Barklem putting them ahead with a fierce strike from 15 yards.

Freddie Kirby headed home a second and Will Jaycock tapped in a third before half-time.

Henley continued to dominate in the second half. Kirby scored again with a shot in off the post for his second and his 21st goal of the season. Barklem added a fifth goal to wrap up the scoring in a match that saw commanding performances from central defenders Darren Brett and Oscar Wiseman which resulted in Pangbourne failing to create a single shot on goal.