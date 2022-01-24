Pearson saves the day as Woodcote secure victory

WOODCOTE dragged themselves up from a poor first-half performance to snatch all three points as they won 3-2 at home against PENN AND TYLERS GREEN in Division 2 East.

In an exciting tussle the visitors were worthy of their 2-0 lead at the interval, both goals in the fifth and 15th minutes coming as the result of poor defending in the home team’s rearguard.

Woodcote’s play lacked its usual fluency with too many passes going astray and they created few chances, the best falling to Toby Nowell whose shot was well saved whilst Tommy Chapman’s long-range effort hit the crossbar.

Woodcote manager Andy Silver rang the changes at half-time and it seemed to work as a sustained period of attacking led to a foul in the area and the award of a penalty. There was little wrong with Ryan Corbett’s penalty, but the Penn keeper pulled off a good save.

Within a couple of minutes, in an almost identical situation, Toby Nowell was fouled and this time Frank Dillon stepped up to score from the spot.

Joe Webber’s pace and trickery then became a significant factor providing the assist for the equaliser on 65 minutes. His pull-back found Nowell who rifled home.

Penn continued to look dangerous on the break and Mark Pearson in the home goal was tested on a couple of occasions. On 70 minutes Woodcote got the winner when Matt Ploszynski’s left-foot shot almost trickled over the line while the Penn defence stood frozen to the spot expecting it to go wide.

Woodcote were forced to play-out the last 10 minutes a man short when skipper, Tommy Chapman was shown a second yellow card.

Penn threw everything into the attack and Pearson made a fine late save as the home side hung on for the win which keeps them in second place.

Elsewhere in the division, league leaders WATLINGTON TOWN defeated visitors AFC ALDERMASTON RESERVES 4-0.

Brandon Burton, Jonathan Little, Nick Little and Dan Sefton were all on target for the hosts.