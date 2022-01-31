Monday, 31 January 2022

Drinkwater nets treble as visitors score six

EMMER GREEN made it two wins in two in 2022 with a 6-1 away win at Wayback Wanderers in their Reading and District Sunday League Division 2 clash.

The visitors made the breakthrough when Daniel Donegan’s corner was met with a John Donegan header.

After half-time Emmer Green stepped through the gears and were 2-0 up when a goalmouth scramble ended with Charlie Cooper tapping home from close range.

Jack Drinkwater continued his recent purple patch when he latched on to a rebound and struck home on his weaker foot. The pick of the goals came with Emmer Greens fourth with Liam Lukeman latching on to a throughball and rifling into the roof of the net.

Wayback fought back and after Emmer Green’s keeper Tom Hemmett had made some smart saves he was eventually beaten by a good strike.

Emmer Green’s heads didn’t stop and there was time for Drinkwater to notch a further two goals and take home the match ball.

