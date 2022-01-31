Douglas nets four goals as Town move up table

SAM WILD netted twice for visitors WARGRAVE as they came away from MARLOW UNITED with a point from a 2-2 draw in their Premier Division clash last Saturday.

HENLEY TOWN moved up to third place in Division 1 and now remain the only unbeaten team in the league after winning 7-3 at FC IMMAN LIONS.

Town started off brightly and scored six times in the first half with a Charlie Douglas hat-trick, followed by further goals from Mark Kakembo, Joe Cuckow and Will Churchward.

Imman pulled a goal back on the stroke of half-time and scored again early in the second half.

In a poor second period, Douglas added another goal before Town conceded a third just before full time.

Elsewhere in the division, GORING UNITED continued their recent good form with a dramatic 5-3 victory at home against ROTHERFIELD UNITED.

Rotherfield took the lead when a dipping shot from Kane Bateman gave goalkeeper Matt Trimmings no chance.

Goring gradually clawed their way back into the game when Tom Brownlow flicked on Matt Hayden’s left wing corner allowing Harry Voice to finish at the far post.

It looked like the half would finish all square but with two minutes remaining Trimmings suffered a serious injury to his shoulder. He bravely continued but was powerless to stop a pinpoint header from Jamie Clark with 30 seconds remaining.

Within two minutes of the restart Trimmings, severely hampered by his injury, conceded a third from Dwayne Clarke and was unable to continue, outfield substitute Jack Ploszynski taking over in goal.

It appeared the game was over when Ed Ardill was given a red card following a challenge but after switching to a 3-4-2 formation and introducing Dan Wallace and James Williams Goring dominated the remainder of the game.

Williams soon reduced the deficit with a header from a pinpoint Hayden corner before fellow defender Rob Ellington headed home from another Hayden corner.

Not content with a draw the 10 men continued to press leaving Ploszynski as a virtual spectator in goal.

Wallace’s goalbound effort was deflected in off a helpless Rotherfield defender to secure an unlikely lead before Tom Brownlow and Rotherfield’s Clarke were given red cards. Hayden fed Wallace who escaped the Rotherfield defence to force home a fifth Goring goal.

Louis Drake scored four goals as Division 2 league leaders HAMBLEDEN eased to a 6-0 win at BERKS COUNTY SPORTS on their 4G pitch.

After a succession of early corners the visitors took the lead on 18 minutes when Drake headed home a Rowan Stacey delivery.

Soon after Alex Harris White saw his cross rattle the home crossbar.

On the half-hour mark a Liam Painter long throw was flicked on by Jordan Ridgley to Drake who netted his second of the game.

In the second half Hambleden made it 3-0 when Painter set up Jonny Openshaw after 53 minutes.

Drake completed his hat-trick on the hour mark when he headed home at the back post from a Nathan Horder cross.

Painter was then brought down in the penalty area. He stepped up to fire home the spot kick to make it

5-0.

On 75 minutes another Stacey corner found Drake who fired home his fourth of the game.

Late in the game Painter hit the post and Manuel Pinto came on as a late substitute.

In Division 3 HAMBLEDEN FC eased their relegation worries as they defeated basement side TAPLOW UNITED RESERVES 3-0 at the Dene.

In a tight opening half, the visitors tested in form Stags keepers Dan James regularly with the visiting shot-stopper in top form repelling all goal-bound efforts.

The break came on 30 minutes when a long through ball put in Woodland to score one-on-one with the keeper.

In the second half Hambleden increased their lead thanks to two penalties for clumsy challenges. The spot kicks were scored by Luke Logan and Gabriel Pinto.

There was time for a fine save from man-of-the-match Dan James who tipped the ball over the crossbar to ensure he kept first clean sheet of the season.

Elsewhere in the division, GORING UNITED RESERVES drew 0-0 away at READING YMCA RAPIDS.

Division 4 league leaders HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT came away with a point from their 1-1 draw at HARCHESTER.

Despite Town starting the stronger side, Harchester took the lead in the mid-way through the first half.

Will Jaycock equalised for the visitors before leaving the field with a head injury.

Henley were dominant in the second half and despite creating numerous chances failed to score a winning goal.