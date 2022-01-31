West keeps nerve with last gasp penalty save

A LAST minute penalty save by Anna West ensured Henley Town claimed a share of the spoils from their Thames Valley Counties Development Division clash at Stanford-in-the-Vale on Sunday.

Henley started brightly with most of the early play taking place in the home side’s half.

Player-manager West spearheaded the Henley attack and created several chances early on.

Zaya Carter went close to scoring after good line-up play with Georgia Hill, Maria Portero and Chloe Rogers.

A counter-attack caught the Henley back line of Rilett, Colam, Houghton and Candilio off guard with a clever back pass to their striker to set up the opening goal for the hosts.

Henley continued to press forward with some fluent play before Gemma Tominey made a run down the left wing only to be taken down just outside the box. From the resulting free kick Hill curled the ball around the wall with it ricocheting off a defender’s head to level the score line at half time.

In the second half West replaced Eliza Carpenter in goal to release her into outfield play, and Candilio moved into midfield for Portero.

More chances came for Henley with Hannah Palmer outpacing the Stanford defence with some good runs on the right.

On 57 minutes Stanford won a free kick just outside the penalty area and although initially blocked by the Henley wall, the ball fell at the feet of Stanford who fired home to make it

2-1.

Henley kept plugging away with Becca Houghton and Lou Colam putting in a good performance in defence to frustrate the hosts’ attack. Hill made some vital interceptions and provided a through ball to Candilio who made a run down the right wing only to be denied by some good Stanford defending.

Ali Hannigan replaced Claire Rilett in the 65th minute and Henley continued to press, winning a series of corners. On 72 minutes a pass from Carter found the feet of player-of-the-match Tominey who chipped the ball over the keeper to make it 2-2.

Stanford replied in the 83rd minute with a well-organised attack that led to them making it 3-2.

With two minutes of the match remaining Palmer set up Rogers who fired home the equalising goal.

In the final minute of the match West came racing off her line and tackled a Stanford player which resulted in a penalty. West kept her nerve and pushed the spot-kick wide of the post to ensure her side picked up a point.