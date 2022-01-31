Gr-eight Woodcote performance leaves villagers top of table

WOODCOTE tore apart a weak and ill-disciplined Aldermaston side on Saturday as they moved to the top of the Uhlsport Hellenic League Division 2 East table. The eight-goal rout by the visitors also saw them increase their goal difference to 43.

The home side had hardly got out of their own half when Sam Green gave Woodcote the lead from close range, the assist coming from Joe Webber.

Two minutes later it was 2-0 when, following a good save from the home keeper from Joe Webber’s clever flick, Frank Dillon scored direct from a corner.

In the 15th minute Toby Nowell scored after James Worsfold had headed on a cross for Webber to unselfishly pass sideways for an easy finish.

After 33 minutes it was 4-0 with Webber getting on the scoresheet from another Dillon corner. It might have been five by half-time but for a fine save from the home keeper from Nowell’s volley. By the end of the first-half Aldermaston had a player in the sin bin for dissent.

With Aldermaston down to 10 men it took Woodcote only two minutes to make it 5-0, James Worsfold heading home from Mike Mattimore’s cross.

On 53 minutes it was 6-0 with Green netting his second as he latched on to Worsfold’s knock down from Dillon’s free kick.

The seventh goal gave Webber his second of the game as he nodded home Green’s cross.

By this time the Aldermaston team were demoralised and the player sin-binned in the first half was given a straight red card for further verbal abuse.

The final score of 8-0 was achieved on 85 minutes with Archie Clark, on as a substitute, rifling home a shot, his first league goal for the club.