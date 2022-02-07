Wallace bags four goals as free-scoring league leaders maintain unbeaten run

EMMER GREEN suffered their second defeat of the season as they went down 4-2 at home against BERKSHIRE DONS in their Division 1 clash at the Recreation Ground.

Dons started the brightest and took a surprise early lead after two minutes. Jack Drinkwater levelled for the hosts before Charlie Cooper made it 2-1 to Emmer Green when his free kick wasn’t dealt with properly by the keeper who was blinded by the sun.

Emmer Green worked hard but failed to capitalise and were soon punished when Dons scored an equaliser after a mistake at the back.

Rallied, Dons upped a gear and hit Emmer Green hard with another two goals in two minutes to give them the three points.

Division 2 league leaders GORING UNITED maintained their unbeaten record this season as they thrashed visitors CAVERSHAM AFC 8-1.

Ollie Pluck scored Goring’s first on 10 minutes, following in from close range to fire home a Dan Wallace shot.

The second came from Wallace himself, with a close-range finish following good work from Andrew Taylor down Goring’s left. Wallace added a third goal before Taylor struck the goal of the game, rifling in a volley into the top corner from 40 yards out.

Goring started the second half slowly and had a poor 20 minutes as they allowed Caversham some chances and a way back in the game. Caversham were awarded a penalty after the ball struck defender Tom Brownlow on the arm. The penalty was dispatched to make it 4-1.

This sprung Goring back into life and with a few substitutions they quickly got back on top. The introduction of Harry Voice in particular seemed to make a difference, as he claimed three assists in just 30 minutes.

He firstly set-up Wallace for his hat-trick before his clever back heal allowed Matthew Hayden to get on the scoresheet.

Defender Dan Houseman made it seven with a well timed dipping volley from the edge of the area, with Wallace adding his fourth right on the full time whistle to wrap up the win.