Experience proves decisive in Town win

ENERGY and experience triumphed over youthful exuberance as Henley Town Ladies eased to victory in their Thames Valley Counties Women’s Legaue Development Division clash with Kidlington Youth on Sunday.

Kidlington dominated the first 10 minutes, passing well and utilising their speedy wingers effectively but early chances were stopped cleanly by the safe hands of goalkeeper Eliza Carpenter.

A skilful display from Beth Brown-George resulted in a through ball to Chloe Rogers, who in turn found the feet of Hannah Palmer who shot into the corner past the keeper to give the hosts the lead.

A flurry of chances came for Henley, including a shot from left back Claire Rilett as the ball spilled out of the box from a defended Rogers corner.

On 23 minutes Kidlington created a chance on the Henley right flank and managed to equalise.

Lottie Willson broke away down the left wing, beating two Kidlington players before firing home to put Henley back in front.

In the second half Lou Colam marshalled the defence well and put in a crucial tackle in the penalty box to deny the visitors while Jen Candilio managed to disrupt and frustrate the visitors’ attack.

On 51 minutes a Willson cross was met by Houghton who chipped the ball into the net to make it 3-1.

Five minutes later Kidlington countered quickly and a long pass was headed home to reduce the arrears to just one goal.

On 63 minutes Hill put in a free kick from the Henley third which found Hannigan who allowed the ball to run through to Wilson who powered down the wing to cross in for Palmer to fire home in the top left corner.

Henley’s confidence grew and continued with relentless attacking play. Kidlington were punished further in the 78th minute a corner from Hill found Rogers who scored.

Henley made it 6-2 on 85 minutes when Hill’s right foot corner found the back of the net.