Monday, 07 February 2022

Greathead nets Hotspurs’ leveller

AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U14s came from behind to secure a point in their 2-2 home draw with MAIDENHEAD SHARKS U14s.

Straight from kick-off these two evenly matched sides looked to use their attacking pace to unsettle each other.

The breakthrough came when Maidenhead broke clear and scored mid-way through the first half.

The match was then end to end with both keepers making good saves. Early in the second half Henley equalised through good play from Bailey Greathead, playing in Hugo Williams who finished well.

The game continued with both teams attacking whenever possible with only last-ditch defending and good goalkeeping keeping the score down. Henley goalkeeper Leo Golledge pulled off a good save with his outstretched right leg encapsulating the competitive nature of the match.

Midway through the second half the Sharks scored a well-worked goal to make it 2-1.

Henley continued to try and find the equaliser which came late in the game when a through ball by Dominic Pusey saw Bailey Greathead bursting forward to smash the ball into the net.

