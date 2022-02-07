Henley Town suffer first loss of season

WARGRAVE suffered their fourth Premier Division defeat of the season as they went down 2-0 away at READING YMCA with the home side scoring a goal in each half.

In Division 1 HENLEY TOWN suffered their first loss of the season as they went down 1-0 at second-placed HURST.

Town started strongly and could have opened the scoring in the second minute with an Alberto Gingell volley from close range that the Hurst keeper did well to parry away. Top scorer Charlie Douglas also went close soon after when his effort was cleared off the line.

Keeper Charlie Stallard pulled off an outstanding save before Henley lost some momentum when the influential Mike Classen had to go off again with an injury.

Hurst started the second half strongly and managed to score with a well-worked move down the left-hand side.

Henley dominated the rest of the half with Douglas hitting the crossbar, Joe Cuckow heading narrowly wide and Harry Geyton missing the best chance of the game when one-on-one with the Hurst goalkeeper.

HAMBLEDEN maintained their position at the top of Division 2 as they ran out 3-1 winners at DATCHET in an ill-disciplined match that saw the home have two players sin-binned and another sent off.

Following a succession of corners the visitors went close to taking the lead when Nathan Horder saw his header at the far post go narrowly wide.

The home side looked dangerous on the break but their chances were dealt with comfortably by the visitors defence and returning goalkeeper Manuel Pinto.

Hambleden took the lead on 25 minutes when Jordan Ridgley linked up with Liam Painter who played a through ball to Jonny Openshaw who beat the goalkeeper to score.

On 37 minutes Hambleden made it 2-0 when a Horder cross found Painter who scored at the far post.

Early in the second half Hambleden weathered plenty of Datchet pressure before another succession of corners for the visitors saw Ridgley have a shot cleared off the line only for the ball to fall to Louis Drake who tapped home on 65 minutes. Datchet fought back and broke away and won a penalty after Ridgley brought down a home player in the area. However, Pinto dived the right way to save the resulting spot kick.

Late in the game Datchet pulled a goal back before having a player sent off for a challenge on the Hambleden goalkeeper.

In Division 3 GORING UNITED RESERVES went down to a 2-0 home defeat against league leaders PANGBOURNE.