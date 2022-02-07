Nowell and Corbett at the double

WOODCOTE put on another sparkling performance as they consolidated their position at the top of the Hellenic Division 2 East table with an emphatic win against a young and spirited Eversley side.

The visitors began strongly looking as if they might be capable of causing an upset and debutant home goalkeeper Steve McMullen was soon in action with a smart save.

The home side soon established their superiority with the opening goal coming after eight minutes. Toby Nowell played in Ryan Corbett who shot powerfully past the keeper.

Woodcote had gone close on a number of occasions, including a deflected shot from Tommy Chapman which came back off the post before they increased their lead with Alec Curtis powering home a header from Frank Dillon’s corner.

It was soon 3-0 with Corbett scoring his second after Sam Green’s long ball had eluded the defence.

In the second half, Woodcote were totally dominant. Nowell made it 4-0 with a header from Corbett’s corner. Nowell then turned provider with a quick piece of thinking at a free kick which provided an opportunity for Mike Mattimore which he finished comfortably.

On 70 minutes Woodcote scored again from Nowell with the assist coming from Andy Taylor.

Two minutes later Eversley scored their consolation goal, but Woodcote remained on the front foot and could have added to their tally but for some good saves from the Eversley keeper and the crossbar which twice came to the rescue of Eversley from shots by Taylor and James Elderton.