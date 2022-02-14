Visitors’ late goal against run of play downs AFC Henley Hawks

AFC HENLEY HAWKS U13s were narrowly defeated by ASHRIDGE PARK ROYALS U13s in an exciting encounter at the YMCA last Saturday.

The first half was a battle for control of the midfield with the Hawks having more possession but unable to finish their chances.

Just before half-time Ashridge forced a corner and a mistake at the near post saw the ball creep over the line to give the visitors the lead.

The second half saw Henley Hawks take control of the game, camped for much of the half in and around Ashridge’s penalty area.

The dominance in possession paid off with a well-worked goal for the Hawks, scored by Harry Rechner, after 10 minutes to make it 1-1.

This spurred Henley on to push for a winner and they came close to scoring. Ashridge coped with the pressure and with 10 minutes to go, against the run of play, countered with a long goal kick, cutting through the Henley defence. Ashridge pounced on the ball and scored to make it 2-1.

In the final minutes Henley pushed forward with wave after wave of attack, but, despite the goalmouth drama and coming close from set pieces, Henley Hawks could not conjure an equaliser.