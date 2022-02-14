Tominey nets brace in derby win

HOSTS Henley Town Ladies maintained their winning Thames Valley Women’s League Development Division run on Sunday as they defeated local rivals Goring United Ladies Reserves 3-0.

A corner from Georgia Hill gave Henley skipper Hannah Palmer an early chance but her shot was well-saved by the Goring keeper.

More pressure came from a series of corners before the hosts took the lead on 13 minutes. A cross from Hill set up player-of-the-match Gemma Tominey to fire home.

More chances came as playmakers Tominey and Palmer caused problems for the visitors’ defence but each time they were denied by the Goring goalkeeper.

On 22 minutes Zaya Carter threaded a pass through to Palmer who made it 2-0.

Anna West and Beth Brown-George replaced Hill and Tominey in the 30th minute. West created a new energy in the centre, linking well with joint player of the match Alison Hannigan to create chances on the left. Hannigan troubled the Goring defence with some composed, authoritative play and was unfortunate not to score.

Palmer was rested in the 33rd minute to allow Natalie O’Driscoll to join the midfield, returning to play after injury. Good play between Brown-George and O’Driscoll was thwarted once again by the Goring keeper.

Just before the break, the Henley back line of Rilett, Colam, Houghton and Candilio were given their first serious test, as a Goring winger made a break on the right, only to be stopped by a Colam tackle in the box. After half-time, a change in wind direction gave Goring the advantage but they failed to capitalise, and were shut down quickly by the Henley defence.

Hill and Palmer rejoined the match, replacing O’Driscoll and West in the 55th minute and within minutes Hill saw a long-range shot go just wide.

More chances came from runs down the left by Tominey and Hannigan. Palmer went close on 68 minutes but was once again thwarted in a one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

On 81 minutes good play from the back saw former Goring winger Hannigan go through the visiting defence to set Tominey up for her second goal of the day.

In the dying minutes of the game, Goring managed break through the defensive line and unleash a shot from the 18-yard box which keeper Eliza Carpenter saved.