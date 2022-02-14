Wicks is hat-trick hero for visitors

EMMER GREEN got back to winning ways as they ran out comfortable 7-1 winners at local rivals CAVERSHAM UNITED in their Division 1 clash.

The visitors took the lead when in form wide man Luke Potter gave them an early lead.

Emmer Green doubled their lead when Liam Lukeman volleyed into the top corner after a cross from Pele Hagger.

Caversham United pulled a goal back from a free kick which was initially saved by keeper Tom Hemmett but the rebound was poked home.

Emmer Green restored their two-goal cushion early in the second half when Jordan Lovelock curled a shot home.

Two quick-fire goals from Luke Potter — grabbing his second of the afternoon — and Dylan Wicks saw the visitors take a 5-1 lead.

Wicks grabbed his second of the game with a glancing header from a Charlie Cooper free kick to leave the keeper footed to the spot.

There was still time for Wicks to grab his hat-trick when Luke Donegan got to the byline and pulled back the cross for Wicks to backheel home.

The win moved Emmer Green up to second place in the table.

Division 2 league leaders GORING UNITED suffered their first defeat of the season as they went down 5-3 at second-placed BURGHFIELD A. Ed Ardill, Matt Hayden and Andy Taylor were on target for the visitors.

The result cut Goring’s lead at the top of the table to four points.