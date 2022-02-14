Kirby bags four goals as league leaders march on

WARGRAVE put a run of four successive Premier Division defeats behind them last Saturday as they ran out 3-2 winners at READING CITY U23s.

Sam Wild bagged all three goals for the visitors against a City side who ended the match with 10 men after having a player sent off.

In Division 1, HENLEY TOWN returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory in an ill-tempered clash at HOLYPORT RESERVES.

Town started brightly but fell behind after 15 minutes when the hosts opened the scoring with a tap-in at the far post from a corner.

Windy conditions hampered both sides but Henley fought their way back into the game on 35 minutes with a long-range effort from Mike Classen that gave the home keeper no chance.

The introduction of Will Jaycock at half-time unsettled Holyport with his physical presence. Jaycock came close with a free kick and then in the 70th minute scored directly from a corner that went in off the far post.

Midfielders Classen, Sam Earl and Bertie Gingell dictated possession and stood up to Holyport’s physical play.

Elsewhere in the division, GORING UNITED thrashed basement side FC IMAAN LIONS 9-0.

Harry Voice opened the scoring with an unstoppable left-foot shot from 25 yards, George O’Brien added a second before a Daniel Wallace cross was turned into his own goal by an Imaan defender to give the home side a 3-0 half-time lead.

Two successive pinpoint Matt Hayden corners were headed home, the first by Rob Ellington, the second by a combination of Ellington and Voice.

Voice added a sixth before Hayden rifled home a 25-yard free kick. O’Brien flicked home to make it 8-0 before substitute goalkeeper James Phillips, playing as a striker, concluded the scoring with an expert finish.

HAMBLEDEN beat SB PHOENIX RESERVES 5-1 to increase their lead at the top of Division 2 to two points.

The hosts took the lead after just four minutes and the ball was cleared from defence to Jonny Openshaw who played a one-two with Liam Painter before firing the ball past the visiting goalkeeper.

On 28 minutes a Rowan Stacey corner was flicked on to the bar by Louis Drake and Richard Vallis was quickest to react to tap the ball into the net to make it 2-0.

Hambleden went close to extending their lead when both Alex Harris-White and Openshaw saw their efforts hit the post.

Two minutes into the second half Hambleden made it 3-0 when Drake was brought down in the penalty area. Painter stepped up to score the resulting penalty.

On 55 minutes the hosts extended their lead further when a Painter cross saw Openshaw score his second of the match.

Hambleden made it 5-0 on 68 minute when a Painter through ball was flicked on by Jordan Ridgley for Drake to tap in. Late in the game the visitors netted a consolation goal.

Division 4 league leaders HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT eased to a comfortable 5-0 home win against AFC CORINTHIANS.

Fred Kirby netted four of the goals for Town whilst Guy Brown also got his name on the score sheet.