Celebrating 150th birthday of Royals

DESPITE the miserable season their team’s having, Royals fans can at least celebrate Reading Football Club’s 150th anniversday this year.

Reading Museum is marking the occasion with an anniversary exhibition that runs until later in summer so there will be plenty of time to go and see it after the Championship season ends.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime gathering of unique pictures, objects and fans’ and players’ memorabilia to celebrate the club’s formation in 1871, making it one of the oldest surviving clubs in the Football League.

The exhibition, which is free to visit, uses images, ephemera and mementoes to chart the club’s journey from a group of young townsmen playing on Kings Meadow to the highs and lows of the Royals’ exploits today. The club’s community of historians has provided expert interpretation and the exhibition should appeal to fans both old and new.

The Supporters Trust at Reading has provided never-before-seen photographs, loans from iconic players such as a shirt worn by fans’ favourite Robin Friday and items from the personal collection of former club chairman Sir John Madejski. The exhibition also includes the results of research into the early history of the women’s game in Reading as well as pinpointing some of the key historical moments of the emergence of black players in the professional game.

• Collected: 150 Years of Reading FC runs from Saturday, February 19 to

Saturday, August 6 in the Sir John Madejski Gallery at Reading Museum. weekdays 10am to 4pm, Saturdays 10am to 5pm (closed on Sundays, Mondays and bank holidays). For more information, visit www.reading

museum.org.uk