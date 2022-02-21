Webber wraps up scoring as side get back to winning ways

READING and District Sunday League Division 1 leaders Goring United bounced back from their first defeat of the season as they defeated basement side Farley Hill 4-1 at Sheepcot Recreation Ground.

Goring started the brighter of the two teams and were creating the better of the chances before Farley hit the post against the run of play with their only chance of note in the first half.

With the strong wind in the first half, many of Goring’s through balls were sailing through to the Farley goalkeeper. However, right on the stroke of half-time, midfielder Ben Rusher fired Goring ahead following an Andrew Taylor corner.

In the second half, the rain intensified and the conditions were worsening, but Goring did not let this stop them as they continued to play good football and dominated the play.

Goring added a second after a well weighted through ball from Taylor was calmy finished by Dan Wallace.

Goring looked comfortable at 2-0 but Farley found a way back into the game after a defensive mishap allowed their striker to make it 2-1.

This made the last 20 minutes a little tense for Goring, but the game was finally made safe when a Farley defender headed the ball in his own net, attempting to clear a Joe Webber cross.

With just minutes remaining man-of-the-match George O’Brien played a good ball to Taylor down the left, who in turn beat his man and fired in a dangerous cross for Webber to steer the ball home.