Painter nets brace as villagers increase lead at top of table

WARGRAVE went down to a narrow 3-2 defeat away at Premier Division league leaders BURGHFIELD last Saturday.

Joe Wigmore and Craig Haylett were both on target for the visitors who were reduced to 10 men after Haylett was red carded.

In Division 1 HENLEY TOWN’S promotion hopes were dealt a blow as they crashed to their second defeat of the season at TADLEY CALLEVA RESERVES.

Unsurprisingly Town struggled as the hosts’ Combined Counties team, which plays three leagues higher, were without a fixture and they were able to field a large contingent of their first team squad.

In an even first half Tadley opened the scoring after 25 minutes with a fine individual effort.

Charlie Douglas and Harry Geyton missed chances before Geyton equalised on 35 minutes with a lob over the keeper. Douglas came close with an overhead kick which was well saved and fired home the rebound but the referee disallowed the goal for offside.

Tadley came out stronger in the second half and took the lead after a mix-up between keeper Charlie Stallard in goal and centre back Joe Cuckow.

Tadley scored a disputed third goal whilst a Henley player was injured in the six yard box.

Town had chances to get back into the game with Geyton having two efforts cleared off the line but the hosts managed to add two more goals late on to seal a 5-1 victory.

Elsewhere in the division, GORING UNITED went down to a 2-1 defeat at promotion-chasing HURST.

Hurst dominated the opening 30 minute, having the vast majority of the possession and should have taken the lead but they were thwarted by a combination of desperate defending and poor finishing.

Goring slowly clawed their way back into the game and Daniel Wallace in particular started to cause the home defence some problems. Just when it looked as if the half would end goalless Goring conceded possession just outside their own area leading to a mis-struck shot wrong footing goalkeeper Matt Trimmings and finding the bottom corner of the net.

After 60 minutes an inswinging corner eluded Goring’s defence and was headed home from close range.

Goring increased their tempo and pushed hard to reduce the deficit. They were rewarded after 75 minutes when Matt Hayden’s 25 yard free kick deceived the Hurst goalkeeper.

For the remainder of the game Goring pressed for an equaliser but were unable to find an equaliser.

HAMBLEDEN increased their lead at the top of Division 2 after beating second-placed WINKFIELD 3-1 at the Dene.

The hosts took the lead after seven minutes when the ball was cleared from defence and fell to Liam Painter on the right hand side. Painter played a long through ball to Jonny Openshaw who beat the keeper and a back-tracking defender to score.

Winkfield hit back and put the hosts under pressure forcing Manuel Pinto to pull off a good save in the Hambleden goal. Soon after Rowan Stacey cleared the ball off the line following a long-range shot.

Hambleden had the ball in the net once again when Alex Harris-White converted a Painter corner but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The home side controlled the second half with Openshaw going close early on following good play by Painter.

On 55 minutes a 40-yard ball from Painter found Nathan Horder in the box who as brought down. Painter stepped up and scored the penalty to make it 2-0.

Winkfield hit back with a long ball played into the Hambleden penalty area that was only partly cleared and the visitors scored following a mix-up in the home defence.

On 70 minutes an Openshaw pass found Painter who rifled the ball home from 25 yards.

With time running out Painter went close once more with a long range shot that went just wide of the post.

Division 4 league leaders HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT ran out comfortable 6-0 winners at FINCHAMPSTEAD UNITED.

A physical encounter resulted in Macaulay Smith taking an elbow to the face who then had to leave the pitch after 30 minutes and have six stitches to a mouth wound.

Aaran Finch scored two goals, Hugh Barklem, George Chaplin, Kyle Moorcroft and an own goal completed the scoring.