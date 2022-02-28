Douglas’s 18th goal of season secures win

THE previous day’s storm and heavy rain led to just five matches taking place on Saturday across all five divisions.

One of the matches to survive the conditions was HENLEY TOWN’S Division 1 trip to MAIDENHEAD TOWN RESERVES which resulted in a 3-2 win for the visitors.

Town put in a hard working display on an immaculate playing surface as they got back to winning ways.

Maidenhead had the better of the first half and took the lead on 20 minutes after a long ball caught out the Henley defence leaving the home striker to open the scoring.

Town came out strongly in the second half and equalised with a header from Arran Finch after a well-worked set piece from a corner by Harri Douglas and Fred Kirby. Harry Douglas fired home a second soon after good work from man of the match Dan York.

Maidenhead equalised against the run of play when a clumsy challenge from Alex Walmsley resulted in the referee awarding a penalty that levelled the score at 2-2.

The visitors continued to dominate play and after numerous opportunities a through ball from York found top scorer Charlie Douglas who scored his 18th goal of the season to secure the points.