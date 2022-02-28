Moore is hat-trick hero

HARRY MOORE netted a hat-trick as AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U13s ran out

5-2 winners in their home clash with WINDSOR OWLS U13s last Saturday in one of the few matches that survived the weather.

After several unsuccessful early chances, Harry Alderton put a good ball through to Jaden Higgs who ran on to convert clinically to give Henley the lead.

It was then the defence’s turn, led by Charlie Oldham, Ewan Aiken, Moore, and Hudson Sayer with Ben Adshead in goal, to stay strong and absorb the pressure from some good play from the Windsor attack.

With a free kick from Finn Dimmestol that went just wide, and skillful link-up play between George Slater, Conal Thompson and Russell Frears on the wing, it was left to Higgs to show his pace with a perfect pass to Corey Sartin who made a calm and unstoppable strike from outside the box into the top right-hand corner for 2-0 at half-time.

With an early, well-taken chance by Harry Pickford on his left foot to take the score to 3-0, Windsor came back fighting and clawed a goal back to take the score to 3-1.

Then, in what was the attacking move of the game, Thompson’s throw-in found Sartin’s feet and a perfectly timed pass to Moore’s left foot once again for the fourth goal.

After a successful Windsor corner which resulted in their second goal, it was end-to-end play in the last 10 minutes with both teams constantly attacking and defending until a third goal from Moore to complete the scoring.

This was a strong performance by Henley against a team who had yet to lose points in the division.