United hit back to claim share of spoils

EMMER GREEN picked up a point away to GC United at Woodford Park in their Reading and District Sunday League Division 1 encounter.

The visitors started the brighter of the two sides but failed to take their chances and the match looked to be heading goalless going into the break when they were awarded a penalty after James Bozarth was fouled in the penalty area.

Daniel Donegan stepped up and fired home to put Emmer Green 1-0 at half-time.

Early in the second half Donegan took charge again, knocking a through ball into the path of Jack Drinkwater who made no mistake to double Emmer Green’s advantage.

Emmer Green’s joy was short lived as the home side were awarded a penalty which they converted to make it 2-1.

With 10 minutes to go United hit back and levelled the score.

Emmer Green had chances and Daniel Donegan was unlucky not to grab the winner when his corner went just wide of the post in the dying minutes.

This Sunday Emmer Green travel to Woodley Saints Hobnob (kick-off 10.30am).

