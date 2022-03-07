Rusher assists in helping United secure final date

GORING UNITED advanced to the final of the Sam Waters Oxfordshire Cup on Sunday thanks to a comfortable 8-1 home victory against Thame United in the semi-final.

In front of a large crowd at Sheepcot Recreation Ground, Goring were keen to make a fast start in the match and they did just that, with Joe Webber finishing smartly after five minutes having been put through by Ben Rusher.

Rusher was again provider a few minutes later when his cross into the box was headed home from close range by Dan Houseman.

Rusher’s third assist came with the goal of the game, as Goring played the ball around Thame with some one-touch passing, allowing Webber to simply finish at the back post.

Skipper Andrew Taylor looked to wrap the game up before half-time as he volleyed in from just inside the box on 40 minutes.

However, slack defending from Goring allowed the Thame striker time to pick his spot and finish well to make the score 4-1 to Goring at the break.

Goring came out in the second half determined not to let Thame back into the match and it was striker Dan Wallace who made the game secure, finishing well after yet another assist from Rusher.

Taylor then made it 6-1 soon after, with a very well placed free kick from just outside the area, expertly bending it around the wall.

With the game wrapped up, Goring added two more goals near the end through Wallace and substitute Oliver Pluck.

The final against Tackley United will place on April 24 at Oxford City’s ground (kick-off 10am).