Hambleden and Henley close in on league titles

WARGRAVE were held to a 1-1 draw in their home Premier Division clash with READING YMCA last Saturday. Joe Wigmore was on target for the hosts.

In Division 1 GORING UNITED went down to a 4-3 home defeat against WESTWOOD WANDERERS RESERVES.

Goring took an early lead when Matt Hayden’s over-hit free kick flew over the keeper into the net. Goring added a second with a clever back heel from Harry Voice.

Westwood narrowed the lead when a mishit effort deceived goalkeeper Matt Trimmings. Shortly before half-time the Westwood left winger cut in and finished neatly to make the score 2-2.

Daniel Wallace restored Goring’s lead early in the second half but a lack of concentration allowed Westwood to break away and score two more goals.

Goring came close to an equaliser when a scramble resulted in the ball striking both posts in quick succession but Westwood hung on for the win.

Elsewhere in the division, ROTHERFIELD UNITED crashed to a 5-1 defeat against MAIDENHEAD TOWN RESERVES at Bishopswood.

The visitors took the lead before Kane Bateman levelled the scores before half-time.

However, Maidenhead went on to score four unanswered goals in the second half to secure the points.

Division 2 leaders HAMBLEDEN took a step closer to securing league title after running out 8-0 winners away at SLOUGH HEATING LAURENCIANS RESERVES.

The visitors started well and took the lead after 12 minutes when a Liam Painter corner was headed home at the far post to Louis Drake.

The home hit back and had the ball in the back of the Hambleden net but the effort was ruled out for offside.

On 20 minutes a threw ball from Painter found Nathan Horder who rounded the keeper before slotting home.

Ten minutes later it was 3-0 after a corner was blocked on the line by Craig Trimmings with the ball falling to Drake to tap home for his second of the game. Just before half-time Drake had an opportunity to score his third of the game but his effort went just wide.

Early in the second half the home side saw a shot hit the bar. Soon after at the other end of the field Painter was brought down outside the area and Rowan Stacey fired home the resulting free kick from 30 yards.

On the hour mark Ellis netted his side’s fifth goal of the game following a scramble in the box following a corner.

Substitute Manuel Pinto was brought on as an outfield player and made it 6-0 with his first ever goal for the club three minutes later when he shot home from the edge of the 18 yard box after good play by Jonny Openshaw.

Stefan Bloyce then pulled off two good saves for the visitors.

On 72 minutes Horder was played through the middle where he fired home his second of the game.

With five minutes of the match remaining another Painter corner was bundled home by Ellis for his second and his side’s eight goal of the game.

In Division 3 HAMBLEDEN FC went down to a 3-0 defeat away at BURGHFIELD RESERVES.

HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT closed in on the Division 4 title with a resounding victory at home to FINCHAMPSTEAD UNITED. Town opened the scoring when Fred Kirby volleyed in from close range for his 26th goal of the season. Hugh Barklem headed in a second after a good cross from fullback Alex Jackson.

The second half began with more pressure from Henley and Will Jaycock tapped in a third goal after 50 minutes.

Guy Brown scored the pick of the goals with a fine glancing header before Aaran Finch rounded off the scoring after cutting in from the right wing and driving home from outside the box.

Henley now need two points from their remaining three games to be crowned champions.