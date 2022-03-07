Nowell’s quick-fire brace wins the day

WOODCOTE put in an uncharacteristic stuttering performance as they overcame HAZLEMERE SPORTS 4-3 in Division 2 in a clash that saw the visitors pushing them all the way.

The home team broke the deadlock after 18 minutes when Joe Webber played in Mike Mattimore, who supplied a neat finish.

After 25 minutes Woodcote increased their lead when Ryan Corbett switched play from right to left with an inch-perfect 40-yard pass to Frank Dillon who supplied a perfect cross and Webber’s close-range volley was unstoppable.

At this stage, the home side might have expected to cruise to victory, but nothing could have been further from the truth as by half-time Hazlemere held a 3-2 lead with poor defending by the home side having a big part to play.

Two of the goals resulted from poor defending at corners and the other came from a breakaway.

On the hour mark top-scorer Toby Nowell, who had previously spurned a couple of easy chances, provided an emphatic finish with the assist coming from Mattimore.

Within a minute Nowell added to his tally with man-of-the-match Webber supplying the pass, to give Woodcote a 4-3 lead.

Hazlemere continued to provide a threat to Woodcote’s lead until the final whistle, although only a fine save from their keeper had robbed Ben Rusher of a goal late on.

Elsewhere in the division, WATLINGTON TOWN ran out 4-2 winners away at basement side STOKENCHURCH. Brandon Burton, Adam Holloway, Nick Little and James Outten were the scorers for Town.