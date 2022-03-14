Fight back comes too late for Henley Harriers

HENLEY HARRIERS U15s went down to a 2-1 defeat at home against Division 8 league leaders ASHRIDGE PARK U15s at Harpsden last Saturday.

The Harriers used a five-man back line formation to keep the visitors at bay during the opening period. Ashridge drove forward repeatedly and as the first half progressed began to find some success, aided by some defensive slips by the home team.

Dominic Brown in goal made some good saves to the keep Harriers in touch at 2-0 down at half time but the visitors extended their lead just after the break.

The Harriers tried to stay in the game and set about the task well, showing resilience and effort, as the game became more even.

Will Tebbutt’s pace and Rory Pearson’s interceptions in defence ensured Ashridge failed to create any more chances, and the Harriers were able to force their way back into the game via some good central midfield pressing from Albie McCullough and Calvin Henry.

Another bright attack resulted in a free kick right on the edge of the penalty area, and Harrier’s Sebastian Riska stepped up to hit a strike into the top corner to make it 3-1.

As the game entered its final 15 minutes Harriers kept pressing forwards and with a few minutes to go the ball broke to Conor Quinn who was able to hook it in for Harrier’s second and set up a tense finish.

However, Ashridge Park were able to hold on for the rmainder of the match to secure the three points.