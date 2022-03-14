Villagers close in on league title

EMMER GREEN got back to winning ways as they triumphed 3-0 away at WOODLEY SAINTS HOBNOB in their Division 1 clash.

The visitors took the lead from a Dan Donegan free kick on the half-hour mark. Emmer Green were well in control but couldn’t add the second before the half-time whistle.

James Bozarth added the second with a cool finish just after the hour mark. The final goal came from Charlie Cooper with a good finish after a Bozarth assist.

Division 2 league leaders GORING UNITED took a step closer to the title with a 6-2 away win at SOUTHBANK.

Goring started the game well and had more of the possession but it was Southbank who took the lead from a 30-yard strike.

Andrew Taylor brought the sides level, turning well inside the box to fire home after Ed Ardill had delivered a good cross.

Matt Hayden made it 2-1 with a strike from 25 yards out with the ball dipping over the helpless Southbank keeper.

Goring went 3-1 ahead soon after with defender Jake Turnbull making no mistake from close range following a corner from Hayden.

Early in the second half Dan Wallace raced through and looked to have scored but the referee then brought the play back for offside.

With Goring left frustrated Southbank took advantage and pulled a goal back to make it

3-2.

After an even 20 minutes Wallace was again played through from a through ball from substitute Harry Voice and this time with no flag, he clinically fired the ball home to restore the two-goal cushion.

In the final 15 minutes Goring stepped up a gear again and dominated the remainder of the game, adding two further goals from Tom Brownlow with a penalty and Voice after he headed home from close range.