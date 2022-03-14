Finchampstead have edge as Town go out

HENLEY TOWN travelled to Thames Valley Premier Division leaders Finchampstead on Saturday for a Berkshire Trophy Centre Cup tie.

A good display by the Division 1 visitors saw them take the game to their higher league opponents as they looked the better side for much of the game.

Town, with four regular first team players missing, started well and came close twice before Charlie Douglas opened the scoring after 20 minutes with a shot into the top corner from just inside the penalty area. Both sides had chances but it was Henley who led at the break.

The home side came out strongly in the second half and with some good fortune equalised on the hour with a cross that evaded Brendan Keane and bounced over keeper Charlie Stallard.

The visitors went ahead soon after, Oscar Wiseman scoring with a half volley going in off the underside of the bar after a corner from Harri Douglas.

Henley looked comfortable but all their good work was in vain as with three minutes remaining a rash challenge from skipper Dan Sykes resulted in the referee awarding Finchampstead a penalty that was converted to make it 2-2.

With extra time looming Finchampstead broke away with their centre forward curling a shot around Stallard to send the hosts into the next round.