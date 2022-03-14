Nowell nets brace in derby win

WOODCOTE took another huge step in the Hellenic League Division 2 East title race last Saturday as they ran out winners away at county rivals Watlington Town.

In a bad-tempered match the first-half was full of incident, but not much goalmouth action and no goals.

Most of the action revolved around the referee who found himself handing out yellow cards to both sides and in the dying minutes of the half he showed a straight red to Woodcote skipper Tommy Chapman for a reckless sliding tackle.

Watlington, with the advantage of the strong wind, had two first-half chances, both of which brought good saves from Steve McMullen.

Woodcote were restricted to one clear chance and were unlucky to see Toby Nowell’s deflected shot rebound off

the upright into the keeper’s hands.

In the second half Watlington might have expected to

exploit their numerical advantage, but in the event, it was the 10 men who dominated and took the lead after 55 minutes when Nowell converted Ryan Corbett’s corner at the near post.

Three minutes later it was Nowell again who added to the lead. Goalkeeper McMullen launched a long ball, Jake Dillon’s flick-header was perfect to pierce the defence and leave Nowell in space. The finish was cool and unerring.

Try as they might, Watlington were unable to get any sort of foothold in the game and it was no surprise when Woodcote made it 3-0 after 75 minutes.

Man-of-the-match Nowell left defenders in his wake to the left of the goal and might have gone for his hat-trick, but instead he pulled the ball back neatly to provide the Joe Webber with an easy finish.

In the dying minutes Watlington forced McMullen into two more smart saves.