United close in on title

EMMER GREEN continued their rich vein of form with a 6-0 Division 1 win at Mapledurham Playing Fields against hosts ROSE AND THISTLE.

Liam Lukeman opened the scoring when he slotted a home after a pass from Pele Hagger.

John Donegan made it 2-0 five minutes later after he headed home from a Daniel Donegan corner. Just past the 10-minute mark Emmer Green were 3-0 up when Hagger got on the end of Ben Cousin’s cross and rifled home from a tight angle.

Daniel Donegan converted the fourth from the penalty spot just before half-time after Charlie Cooper was fouled in the box.

The visitors kept up the pressure in the second half and scored another two goals. The fifth goal came from another Daniel Donegan penalty after Lewis Jenkins was taken out in the box by a frustrated Rose and Thistle player. James Bozarth made it 6-0 with a fine lob over the goalkeeper to wrap up the scoring.

Meanwhile Division 1 league leaders GORING UNITED took another step towards the title with a 7-0 away win against PANGBOURNE.

The first half was fairly even before Andrew Taylor put United ahead with a volley from just inside the box after a pinpoint cross from Matthew Hayden.

Pangbourne had a few half chances but were thwarted by James Phillips in the Goring goal.

In the second half Goring played some better football and punished a tiring Pangbourne side. Further goals were added by Ed Ardill (two), Dan Wallace, Dan Houseman, Tom Brownlow and Taylor adding his second.