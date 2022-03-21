Burghfield hit back to secure points

HENLEY TOWN LADIES went down to a 3-1 defeat away at Thames Valley Counties Development Division fourth-placed side Burghfield on Sunday.

On a boggy pitch, early chances came for Henley following good link-up play from Georgia Hill, Anna West and Nat O’Driscoll.

Henley’s player-of-the-match Hannah Palmer went close in the 10th minute with a fine solo run but her shot was saved by the Burghfield keeper.

The hosts replied with some fluent passing and pressure in the centre of the park but thwarted by the Henley back line of Claire Rilett, Lou Colam, Chloe Rogers and Jen Candilio.

In the 15th minute Hill won a free kick after she was on the receiving end of a poor tackle but Burghfield defended well.

Hill helped to break the deadlock three minutes later when she whipped in a corner for Rogers to nod home. Henley’s lead was short-lived as a powerful strike from just inside the box levelled the score.

Just before the break, Burghfield’s skipper fired home a long-range shot over the head of left back Rilett and into the top corner, beating the hands of keeper Eliza Carpenter.

Burghfield started the second half with renewed intensity. A chance from a corner kick could have extended their lead but was bravely blocked by Colam.

Henley dug deep and continued to fight for possession. Gemma Tominey, Ali Hannigan and Zaya Carter worked hard in midfield to keep Henley pressing forwards.

At times it looked like the visitors were going to equalise as Maria Portero and Hannah Palmer both made some dangerous runs and fired in shots, only to be denied by the keeper.

Burghfield replied with more attacking play and in the 69th minute keeper Carpenter made a fine stop to keep Henley in the game.

The hosts continued to press and a tiring Henley back line were punished in the 78th minute as Burghfield scored their third goal.