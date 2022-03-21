Nowell’s brace helps visitors move top of table

WOODCOTE’S journey into Hampshire on Tuesday evening proved fruitful as they ground out a win against a useful and committed home side in their Division 2 East Hellenic League clash.

The visitors conceded a goal in the fourth minute. However, Eversley’s lead was short-lived as Toby Nowell was brought down in the 12th minute and got up to make it 1-1 with an emphatic strike from the penalty spot.

The rest of the first half was fairly even with both sides having chances to take the lead.

Woodcote were indebted to Steve McMullen for a couple of smart saves, with the Eversley keeper following suit.

In the last minute of the half Woodcote took the lead. Frank Dillon’s corner was not cleared by the defence and the ball fell to Charlie Dean who rifled it home from close range for his first goal for the club.

In the second half Woodcote gradually gained dominance, though not before an Eversley strike rebounded off an upright.

Joe Webber returned the compliment shortly afterwards and was then instrumental in the decisive third goal as his cross caused confusion in the home defence enabling James Worsfold to pounce and score.

The game was put beyond Eversley with 10 minutes remaining when leading scorer Nowell nipped in front of a defender to head home Ryan Corbett’s low cross.

This win took Woodcote to the top of the table again, two points ahead of Thame United with five games in hand.