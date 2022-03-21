Painter nets late goal to help Hambleden secure league title

HAMBLEDEN wrapped up the Division 2 title after drawing 2-2 away at WINDLESHAM AND CHOBHAM DEVELOPMENT last Saturday.

The visitors went close to taking an early lead when the home goalkeeper spilled the ball, Rowan Stacey was quickest to react but his effort went just wide of the post.

The home side then caused the league leaders problems before a through ball found Nathan Horder whose shot was well saved by the Windlesham goalkeeper.

Hambleden took the lead on the half-our mark. Liam Painter won the ball in midfield and played it out wide to Horder on the right whose cross was met at the far post by Nick Ellis who headed home.

In the second half Hambleden were kicking up the slope with the wind behind them. The home side levelled the scores when a break down the left saw a player go unchallenged into the Hambleden box and score.

Both sides created chances but it was the home side who took the lead when a mix-up in defence led to Windlesham winning a free kick on the edge of the area. The resulting kick was played into the box and headed home.

With just two minutes of the match remaining Painter scored from a free kick 30 yards out with the ball bouncing over the home keeper into the net.

HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT, who had already been crowned Division 4 winners the previous week without playing a game, ran out 6-2 winners at home against WINDLESHAM AND CHOBHAM A.

Town started slowly and fell behind early conceding from a well-placed header but soon equalised through Will Jaycock.

After a poor first-half performance Henley took the lead through Aaron Finch but were pegged back level again when the visitors scored from the penalty spot.

The home side then took control with substitute Fred Kirby scoring twice in quick succession followed by further goals from Tom Taylor and Pete Mulvaney.

WARGRAVE eased into the next round of the Senior Cup after winning 9-2 away at ELDON CELTIC.

Both Sam Guze and Sam Wild netted hat-tricks for the visitors while Joe Wigmore scored a brace and Callum Hunter also got his name on the score sheet. GORING UNITED crashed out of the competition after going down to a 3-1 home defeat after extra time against MARLOW UNITED.

Matthew Hayden scored a 55th minute penalty for the hosts as the 90 minutes ended at 1-1. However, two goals in extra time was enough to see the visitors through to the next round.

In the Junior Cup, HAMBLEDEN FC cruised into the next round of the competition after thrashing visitors PANGBOURNE DEVELOPMENT 6-0.

Gabriel Pinto netted twice in the first-half to give Hambleden a 2-0 half-time lead.

In the second half Ben Rackshaw put the hosts 3-0 up on the hour mark before Luke Logan and an own goal in the space of three minutes made it 5-0. Pinto rounded off the scoring by completing his hat-trick on 75 minutes.