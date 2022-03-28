Sunday League round up

EMMER Green continued their fine run of form with a 3-0 win over Burghfield Reserves in their Reading and District Sunday League Division 1 clash on Sunday.

Emmer Green started brightly and took the lead when a superb ball from right back Ben Cousins was expertly converted by James Bozarth.

After some half-time changes Green soon went two up after the break when Lewis Jenkins scored the goal of the game, showing great persistence and curling the ball into the top corner.

Green rounded off the win when Lewis Jenkins grabbed his second, this time a well-guided header to put the game to bed.

Green now look forward to Sunday’s cup semi-final against Westwood Wanderers at Sol Joel.