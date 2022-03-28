Five-point buffer is good for our stress

ONE wonder-strike from Josh Laurent and all Reading fans can have an enjoyable fortnight. It is difficult to over-state how important that goal may be when it comes to the final count on May 7. As the end of the season creeps closer the unlikely three points against Blackburn last Saturday at the SCL Stadium may make all the difference.

Optimistic fans looking at the Championship league table will consider the five-point buffer between Reading and the drop as promising, if still uncomfortable. Crucially the mood at the training ground during the two-week international break will be exactly as manager Paul Ince wanted — energetic, bouncy and positive. Without the goal last Saturday it would have been nervous, edgy and tense.

Barnsley against Reading has rarely been described as ‘El Classico’, but with what is at stake, a rivalry stretching back a couple of seasons, and the long, slow, fortnight-long build-up justify the strapline.

Oakwell on Saturday week, immediately after the international break, should be a cracker. If Reading win and consequently stretch the gap between themselves and the drop to eight points, some fans will start to sleep far more easily. Defeat would be very bad for the blood pressure of fans during the final month of this longest and most challenging of seasons.

Laurent’s goal has been described as one of the best and most important of recent years. A 1-0 win, and what Ince described as ‘a near perfect performance’, is exactly what the doctor ordered for a team that at times in 2022 has looked on its deathbed. They are not back on their feet yet, but there are certainly signs of recovery.

Do not be misled. While I try and write with great authority on this subject, the truth of the matter is I have not seen the goal, have not spoken to the manager since the Blackburn game, and have no idea what the mood in the camp is like. That is because I am 7,500 miles away, in the Southern hemisphere, without the best internet connection.

Reading v Blackburn last weekend was the first game I have missed for three seasons. Instead I have opted for the sunshine, the company of some outstanding Zimbabwean cricketers, a few giraffe and wildebeest, and a lot of hours talking sport.

Starting the international break early was good for me. To be honest Reading FC has been getting to me lately. There cannot be many better places, or better ways, to refocus and recharge than out here. If you spend too much time in Reading and want something completely different, head out here. The cricket is optional, but this is a nation well-poised to make its mark in the next few years.

Stress comes in many forms. The sort involving Reading’s horrendous form is one. Flying post Covid is another. Once here, with the exception on a nasty incident ten yards from my bedroom window involving a large python and a small chicken (which ended very badly for the chicken), I am more relaxed. Hopefully the players will be similarly relaxed in the rather less glamorous surrounds of Barnsley on Saturday week.