Hotspurs leave empty-handed

IT WAS a frustrating match for AFC Henley Hotspurs U18s against Arborfield Aces.

Henley dominated the match but could not seem to find the back of the net despite having numerous chances in a one-sided first half.

A combination of some poor finishing and the Arborfield keeper pulling off some great saves made sure that Henley were unable to capitalise on their dominance.

Henley went into the break 2-0 down following a great strike into the bottom right hand corner from the Arborfield forward after 35 minutes with pretty much their first shot of the match.

He followed this up with a calm finish for his second a minute before the break. In between the two goals, Henley were lucky not to be further behind as Arborfield were awarded a penalty for a very harsh handball. - failed to capitalise on this though, as the shot went past the left upright.

Henley started the second half in much the same vein as the first but did manage to pull a goal back not long into the second half through Olly Deacon.

Despite their efforts Henley could not find the equaliser and the score stayed at 2-1 thanks to the efforts of the two keepers.

The Arborfield keeper, who was undoubtedly the man of the match, continued to keep Henley at bay and Matty Krupa in goal for Henley made a stunning penalty save diving away to his right to palm the ball away to safety.