Woodcote dominate

WOODCOTE returned with another three points from a 2-0 win over Holmer Green Development as they close in on the Hellenic Division 2 (East) title.

In a drab encounter, there was plenty of effort from both sides. But windy conditions and an uneven playing surface meant flowing football was always going to be at a premium.

The first half was goalless with little goalmouth action. Woodcote came nearest to scoring with Mike Mattimore putting the ball in the net after 35 minutes only to have the goal ruled out for offside.

The best of the rest was a series of Woodcote corners which were somehow kept out in goalmouth scrambles and a header from James Worsfold put wide from Frank Dillon’s cross. Woodcote dominated the second half and took the lead on 50 minutes when Joe Webber’s shot, after being played in by Mike Mattimore, was diverted into the net for an own goal.

Despite constant Woodcote pressure, the second goal arrived five minutes from time. The introduction of several substitutes enabled Woodcote to inject some extra pace, with Matt Plozsynsky in particular causing problems for the beleaguered defence.

However, the goal when it came was simple in execution with a Frank Dillon corner from the right and centre back Alec Curtis losing his marker before glancing a header past the home keeper.