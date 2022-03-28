Goring United tame Lions with a nine-goal thriller

GORING United completed a comprehensive 7-2 win over bottom-placed Imaan Lions to climb to seventh in the Division 1 table on Saturday.

George O’Brien opened the scoring after six minutes with Joshua Stevens expertly adding a second one minute later. Daniel Wallace added a third to put Goring well in command.

Imaan had the chance to claw their way back into the game when they were awarded a penalty, however goalkeeper Matt Trimmings followed up his previous week’s outstanding performance with a great diving save to his left. Trimmings was again the hero when he expertly thwarted a one-on-one attack before Tommy Edwards finished a flowing counter attack to give Goring an unassailable lead after 27 minutes.

Captain Matt Hayden added a well-struck fifth before Rob Ellington scrambled home a sixth following a long throw. With the last kick of the half Imaan pulled a goal back to make it 6-1.

The second half was more even and Imaan added a second before Wallace broke clear and smashed an unstoppable effort past the home goalkeeper.

It appeared reserve team manager Mark Sachse, on as a substitute, had added an eighth but a controversial offside decision put a stop to his enthusiastic celebrations.

Henley Town continued their hunt for promotion when they entertained league leaders Slough Heating Laurencians.

The home side were almost at full strength with only the influential Mike Classen missing.

Town put in one of their best performances so far this season but were held to a 0-0 draw despite having the majority of possession and chances on goal.

Charlie Douglas came close early on when his volley went wide after a fine cross from brother Harri.

Slough almost took the lead soon after with their only clear chance of the game after Henley’s offside trap failed but a poor header landed safely in teenage keeper Isaac Aitchison’s hands.

Henley continued to dominate with Dan Sykes heading against the underside of the crossbar and Harry Geyton failing to lob the keeper when clean through on goal.

Freddie Kirby also came close trying to lift the ball over the defence when the visitors’ keeper was out of goal.

Despite continued second-half pressure Town could not find the goal their performance deserved.

Wargrave held Burghfield to a 3-3 draw at home at Wargrave Recreation Ground in their Premier Division clash. Thomas Bray, Joseph Danelian and George Hepburn were the trio on the scoresheet.

In Division 3 Hambleden Reserves beat Reading YMCA Rapids 3-1 at home at The Dean. Goal-scorers were Kieron Woodland and Paul Gibbs.

Shorthanded due to a combination of unavailable players and Covid, Hambleden went down 3-2 to Pangbourne in a tightly fought Berkshire Trophy Centre Intermediate Cup contest that saw the winner scored with just two minutes to go.

Despite Hambleden goalkeeper Manuel Pinto keeping his side in the game with two good saves in the first 20 minutes, Pangbourne took the lead mid-way through the first half.

In the face of windy conditions and an uneven pitch, Hambleden pulled one back when Liam Painter outpaced Pangbourne and scored with a low shot to the left-hand side giving the goalkeeper no chance. But Pangbourne scored again after a throw-in making the half-time score 2-1.

The second half saw Hambleden get off to a great start with a Painter corner headed against the post by Jordan Ridgley. They thought they had equalised when a Liam Painter free kick into the area found Louis Drake who headed it into the goal only for it to be ruled offside by a linesman.

Persistence finally won Hambleden an equaliser with 20 minutes left when Rowan Stacey combined with Johnny Openshaw to pull it back to 2-2. But in the closing minutes of the game Pangbourne broke away from a corner to score the winner.