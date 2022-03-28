‘Wonder goal’ seals win over Blackburn

A ‘WONDER goal’ is how Royals interim manager Paul Ince described Josh Laurent’s superb right-footed top corner finish that earned Reading three valuable points on Saturday, securing a 1-0 victory that dented Blackburn Rovers’ charge for promotion.

“If you want a goal to win a 1-0 game, that was it,” said Ince.

Both teams looked likely to open the scoring in an open first half at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, and Joao came within a whisker of making it 1-0 for the Royals in added time.

After half-time the hosts broke the deadlock in real style. Swift’s scurry down the left saw him cut the ball back but it was stabbed clear to Laurent. He took a touch and curled a wonderful right-footed effort into the top right corner. Blackburn goalkeeper Kaminski’s leap couldn’t get near it.

Rovers looked for a response immediately but the Royals defended resolutely. Four minutes of injury time were safely negotiated and the Royals had a victory they sorely needed and certainly deserved.

Goal scorer Josh Laurent said: “It was a good goal and a massive three points.

“The first half, we dominated. We could have been two or three up and we were the better team; on the balance of the 90 minutes I think we deserved to win, and we had the better chances overall.

“The second half was a bit closer, but the defence were unbelievable. They were aggressive with their defending, which allows us midfield players to be aggressive, and that goes on to the front three as well.”

It has been a transitional week for the Royals. Beaten by Forest seven days prior, the side knuckled down to turn things around by earning a point against second-placed Bournemouth before beating Blackburn on Saturday.

Manager Ince added: “I thought he’d overhit it and then I saw the keeper diving for it. It was a wonderful strike.

“We should have been 3-0 up at half-time with the chances we had – but we need to be more ruthless.

“But the lads have got an incredible spirit about them. We’ve had a tough, tough week – going to Forest, then Bournemouth and then Blackburn here. If you’d said we’d take four points from these three games this week, I would have snapped your hand off.

“There is a long way to go. We’ve got a massive game after this international break at Barnsley. But I’m proud of them today.”