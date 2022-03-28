89th minute winner for Ladies

EAGER to repeat their home leg victory, the travelling Henley Town Ladies team met Easington Ladies Reserves on Sunday.

Henley quickly settled into the game with Maria Portero making some good runs along the right wing. Lottie Willson also put Easington under pressure from her favoured left wing position, almost finding the target in the third minute.

Minutes later, a blistering corner cross from Georgia Hill shot wide of the target, and Hill was unlucky not to score again from a rebounded ball.

On-form Gemma Tominey made a fantastic break through the midfield and fired off a promising shot, which looked to be the first of many attacking runs of the day. However, an injury in the 13th minute forced Tominey onto the bench and Henley were reduced to 10 players.

Gutsy Henley continued to press forward. Claire Rilett, Lou Colam, Chloe Rogers and Jen Candilio shored up the defensive back line. Kati Friend and Eliza Carpenter worked hard in defensive midfield to frustrate the Easington attack.

Henley continued to push hard, Willson almost breaking the deadlock in the 27th minute and another fantastic corner cross from Hill found Rogers, only to nudge over the crossbar.

A great run from Hill supplied Portero who beat the defender but was denied by the keeper. Carpenter also battled hard to push forward and took a shot on goal in the 34th minute, which was also saved. Keeper Anna West was tested in the 36th minute but thwarted the attack with ease.

A free kick from Hill saw Chloe Rogers find the back of the net, but the referee ruled the goal offside.

As half-time approached, both sides began to tire but Easington could not capitalise on their 11-player advantage and the scoreline remained 0-0 at the break.

Tominey rejoined the game at the beginning of the second half, returning to her attacking midfield position.

Henley were the more confident side and retained most of the possession, but in the 51st minute Easington drew first blood and took the lead with a strike from the edge of the box.

Refusing to give up, Henley finally equalised. A superb trademark corner from Hill rebounded back to her feet for her to power into the back of the net in the 67th minute.

A flurry of chances came for Henley but it took until the 89th minute for the visitors to snatch victory.

Hill fired across a corner ball which was headed home by skipper and player of the match Lou Colam.