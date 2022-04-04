Woes won’t end with a Saturday win

WITH eight games remaining it all comes to a head, with a trip to Oakwell to play Barnsley this Saturday.

The last eight months have been grim for Reading fans. The Sword of Damocles has been poised all that time, or more precisely the threat of relegation to League One.

Now, with just over a month of the season remaining, Reading find themselves playing their nearest relegation rival with the opportunity to stretch the gap between themselves and the drop zone to eight points.

It is reasonable to think with the mental impact of defeat, Barnsley would struggle to recover and Reading should be safe.

Strictly speaking manager Paul Ince was right, when he told me to calm down on Tuesday this week. “If we win against Barnsley we’re not definitely safe, and if we lose we’ll still be two points above the relegation zone” was his accurate assessment of the situation.

That does not take into account momentum and confidence though.

The end of the season cannot come fast enough for Reading. Despite dreadful runs of results and a couple of surprise wins here and there, Reading have been 21st since December 11. They have not shifted up or down a place once.

Can Reading sit in exactly the same position until May 7, or what about the statistical irony of slipping a place during the last game of the season at Luton?

It has been that sort of season.

Throughout the last eight months Reading’s injury list has been unprecedented, in terms of both length and gravity.

Many fans had pinned hopes on the return of Yakou Meite from a ligament injury. He is now out, probably until the end of the season, with an ankle injury. Andy Rinohmota is another perfectly suited to digging the club out the hole, with his energy, drive and work rate in midfield. He is now out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Again, it has been that sort of season.

If Reading win on Saturday, watch how quickly the conversation turns to what should happen this summer. The manager is officially only serving on an interim basis.

Inevitably, speculation about his future will begin. What about the 16 first team players with contracts up this summer? Who sorts out the issues with captain Liam Moore, who is out on loan at Stoke, but has another year on his contract to run?

All those conversations can wait, and frankly they are not going to be played out publicly so there is not much to be gained by even speculating.

What will be very public are performances on the pitch and results between now and May 7. Survival, from the bleakest of situations, is crucial.

Last season Reading went to Barnsley for their 39th game of the campaign. Reading were sixth, 30 points better off than this time round. Barnsley were fifth, 37 points better off than this time round.

It was Veljko Paunovic v Ismael Valerian. A year is a long time in football.