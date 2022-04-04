‘Outrageous’ strike helps Green into final

EMMER GREEN booked their place in the cup final with an impressive 3-1 win over WESTWOOD on Sunday in the Industrial Cup semi-final.

Green enjoyed the better of the first half and went ahead when Liam Lukeman tried from a distance and his luck was in as a deflection made it loop over the keeper to put Emmer Green in front at the break.

After half-time Westwood enjoyed a good spell and levelled on the hour mark with a well-taken strike from outside the area.

Emmer Green showed great character after going behind to get a grip back on the game.

After some quick thinking James Bozarth laid the ball to Daniel Donegan who bent home an outrageous 30-yard strike on his weaker foot to put Green in front again.

Green made sure of the win when super-sub Lewis Jenkins continued his fine run of form, slotting home after a pullback from Jordan Lovelock to make it 3-1.

The final will be played on Sunday, 8 May.

Emmer Green face Westwood again next week, this time in the league.