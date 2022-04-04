Woodcote take step toward league title

WOODCOTE took a giant step towards winning the Hellenic Division 2 (East) title this week with two great wins, chalking up their 13th consecutive league victory.

On Saturday they narrowly overcame one of their nearest rivals, ASTON CLINTON, with a 2-1 win. The match began at a frantic pace with the home team on the offensive, but with the visitors looking dangerous on the break.

On 10 minutes a terrific save by Steve McMullen stopped Aston from taking the lead. Almost immediately the play switched to the other end and James Worsfold’s headed flick-on fell perfectly for Toby Nowell to race clear of the defence and blast Woodcote into the lead. The rest of the half was largely fought out in the middle of the park, though the lead might have been increased had Alec Curtis managed to make contact with Ryan Corbett’s corner late in the half. The second half followed a similar pattern with few chances but, just as it seemed the score might stay at 1-0, Woodcote increased their lead on 65 minutes when Joe Webber’s angled shot found the net off the far post. Aston reduced the arrears in the 82nd minute but, try as they might to get the equaliser, the visitors failed to breach Woodcote’s impressive defence, superbly marshalled by skipper Sam Green.

WOODCOTE battled their way to another three points on Tuesday evening with a 3-2 win against a strong PENN AND TYLERS team. In a pulsating match it was Woodcote who gained the first advantage with a penalty after 21 minutes. Toby Nowell received a pass from Tom Elmore but was unceremoniously dragged back by a defender and Ryan Corbett blasted home the spot-kick. After a good passage of play for the home side, the equaliser came from the penalty spot after 35 minutes. A clumsy challenge in the box saw the referee point to the spot for the second time and the kick was converted for 1-1. Three minutes from half-time Penn made it 2-1. Not for the first time the Woodcote defence had the opportunity to clear, but failed to do so, and the ball was drilled into the net from ten yards.

In added time Woodcote hit back when James Worsfold headed home Frank Dillon’s inch-perfect free kick.

Fifteen minutes into the second-half, Woodcote scored the winner.

Charlie Dean atoned for conceding the penalty with a long ball over the top for Toby Nowell to finish emphatically for his 30th goal of the season. The result was in doubt for the rest of the half and new goalkeeper, Isaac Pearson, was called upon to make some good saves as well as a brilliant and brave double save.