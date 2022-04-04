Charity bid

A CONCERT for Ukraine will take place at St ... [more]
Monday, 04 April 2022
HAMBLEDEN Football Club and the Focusrite Audio Engineering Football team will be donating their match fees over the coming weeks to the Disasters Emergency Committee to support its efforts in Ukraine. They aim to match fund the money raised and have set up a justgiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hamfocfc
04 April 2022
More News:
Cricket club to take over bowling green for training
GORING’S bowling green is to be used by the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say